Detour begins Sept. 15 for part of Novi Road in Oakland County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Part of Novi Road in Oakland County, Michigan, will be closed for several weeks this fall in the first phase of a road reconstruction project. 

The fall closure and detours will involve Novi Road from Eight Mile Road to Allen Drive, the Road Commission for Oakland County said in its announcement. Then construction will begin again in spring 2026. 

The fall work starts Sept. 15 and continues through mid-November in the area of Novi and Northville. Novi Road will be closed from Eight Mile Road to Allen Drive, just south of Guernsey Farms Dairy. Improvements and road repairs will include reconstructing the curved section of Novi Road south of Allen Road. 

A detour for through traffic will be posted along Eight Mile Road to Meadowbrook Road to Nine Mile Road, back to Novi Road; then vice versa for the other direction. 

Construction will stop and the road will reopen in the winter. Then in spring 2026, the road work takes place along the north section of the construction zone, with a different detour posted. 

This section of Novi Road sees about 13,700 vehicles a day. 

The total project will cost about $6.9 million to be paid for with a mix of funds from federal money, the Road Commission of Oakland County, City of Novi, City of Northville and the Oakland County general government fund through the Tri-Party program. 

Paula Wethington

