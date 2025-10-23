Deputies rescue 68 dogs from Calhoun County home in animal neglect investigation

Deputies in Calhoun County recently rescued more than 60 dogs from a Newton Township home during an animal neglect investigation.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a home on the 8000 block of 8½ Mile Road in Newton Township for a report of possible animal neglect.

When deputies searched the home, they said they found hazardous and unsanitary living conditions, including "significant amounts of animal waste and a strong odor of urine." Authorities found several cats and dogs in poor health, as well as a dead dog in the backyard.

In total, deputies rescued 68 dogs from the home.

The homeowner, a 68-year-old woman, voluntarily surrendered all animals, which were taken to the County Animal Shelter for medical treatment.

An investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office expects felony animal abuse and animal torture charges to be pursued after a review by the Calhoun County prosecutors.

Battle Creek police, as well as Newton Township firefighters and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority, assisted in the animal rescue. Adult Protective Services was also called to assist with the well-being of the homeowner.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or provide an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Those interested in assisting or adopting one of the rescued dogs can contact the Calhoun County Animal Shelter at 269-963-6582.