Deputies performing welfare check discover deceased man inside home

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police were called to a Macomb County home for a welfare check and discovered the body of a deceased man lying on the floor.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the home on Park Street on September 8 after a concerned neighbor called 911.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 65 year-old Michael Smith on the floor of the home. Smith was alone and there were no signs of forced entry. Deputies say Smith also had two puncture wounds to his upper torso.

Police arrested two persons of interest in the case on unrelated charges. The Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office at 586-783-8192.