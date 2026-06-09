Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Ypsilanti Township

A man has died of his injuries after a shooting early Tuesday near Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said multiple 911 calls were made around midnight to report shots heard and someone possibly struck in a business complex along Golfside Road in Ypsilanti Township.

Deputies, officers from nearby law enforcement agencies, and EMS personnel all responded to the scene and found an injured 23-year-old man on the ground.

"Despite numerous efforts to save this young man's life, he could not be revived and was pronounced deceased on scene," deputies said. "Any loss of life is tragic, and the Sheriff's Office empathizes and sympathizes with the Family and community."

Deputies are continuing the investigation and ask for the public's assistance. Anyone with information to share may contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911; 734-973-7711; or 911.