Department of Homeland Security serves immigration enforcement subpoena to Washtenaw County

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has served Washtenaw County with an immigration enforcement subpoena and a notice of inspection of I-9 forms, according to board of commissioner Chair Katie Scott.

The subpoena and notice were served on Thursday.

Scott said in a written statement that the board is reviewing the materials and working to learn the county's legal options.

"Washtenaw County is committed to following all applicable laws while ensuring that we uphold the rights and dignity of our employees and community members," she said.

An I-9 form is a federal document that confirms a person's identity and eligibility to work in the U.S., according to DHS. All U.S. employers need to complete the form for every individual they hire, including citizens and aliens.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to DHS but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.



