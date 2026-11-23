Passengers at Detroit Metro Airport reported dealing with flight delays on incoming and departing flights on Sunday due to Delta Air Lines' latest technical issue.

According to the airline, a systemwide network issue forced crews to manually process bags. Despite the delays that resulted for some flights, security lines were short. But some travelers noticed issues beyond security checkpoints at airports across the country.

Scott Carroll's trip from California to Ohio began during the nationwide FAA ground stop that was issued on November 13. He then faced another delay on Sunday upon return.

"Delta was really helpful, booked us on a United flight to San Francisco. But we are still trying to grab our bags," he said.

Carroll told CBS News Detroit that he learned his bags didn't make it to Detroit. He hoped the airline would follow through with the promise to send his belongings home.

"It's concerning, right, if you look at issues across different technologies and platforms. It's impacting my business, other businesses, the airlines and tech," said Carroll.

And while many were just trying to get home, those who finally made it to their destination felt relief that the travel nightmare was over.

"I was just waiting in the airport waiting to get on a plane and it was just a long journey," said Stasia Laine, who was going home to Ontario, Canada. She's a college student in California who made her trip during the school's Thanksgiving break.

Laine says she waited hours to get on a plane, adding she was one of the lucky passengers.

"Delta was very accommodating. I ended up getting home way earlier than I thought I would have, so it was a pleasant experience for me. But I know a lot of others had lengthy delays," said Laine.

FlightAware data indicates that the situation seemed to be improving by early Monday. At 7:20 a.m. Monday that there were 30 delays involving Detroit Metro flights, with eight cancellations, for flights that day. That compares to 320 delays and 28 cancellations on Sunday at DTW, more than double than were seen on Saturday.