Delta adding nonstop flight between Detroit Metro Airport and Athens, Greece

Delta Air Lines says it is adding a nonstop flight between Detroit Metro Airport and Athens, Greece, with service set to begin next June.

The direct flight is scheduled to begin June 8, 2027, operating three times weekly through Oct. 28, 2027. Delta says the plane used for it will be the Airbus A330-200, which has 223 seats.

"We appreciate Delta Air Lines' continued investment in Detroit and are excited about the new opportunities this service will create for tourism, business and cultural connections," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a written statement.

According to the carrier, Athens will become Delta's 12th "unique long-haul destination" from the Romulus-based airport during the peak summer season and its seventh destination in continental Europe.

Delta is also scheduled to start a four-times-weekly nonstop flight between Boston and Venice, Italy, next May.

The carrier says it also offers nonstop service from DTW to 15 other international destinations, including Amsterdam, Netherlands, Paris, France, Munich, Germany and Shanghai, China.