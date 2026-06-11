Delta flight to Detroit Metro Airport diverted to Charlotte due odor in cockpit

A Delta flight that was bound for the Detroit Metro Airport was diverted on Thursday to Charlotte due to a reported odor in the cockpit.

An airline spokesperson said Flight 337 departed from Orlando with 187 passengers and six crew members onboard before the crew declared an emergency. Delta and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport confirmed that the plane landed safely in Charlotte.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize for their experience and delay in travel," Delta said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the plane is being evaluated. Passengers were accommodated overnight with hotel and meal vouchers. The flight is scheduled to continue to Detroit on Friday.

The cause of the odor is unknown.

Delta did not release any additional information at this time.