Delivery driver arrested for role in multiple home invasions in St. Clair County

A delivery driver has been arrested for his alleged role in a series of home invasions across St. Clair County over the last month.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, an unknown delivery driver broke into five residences across multiple townships between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3 during his delivery route.

Deputies later arrested Deonte King, 32, of Redford, following a report of two additional home invasions. Investigators responded to the area of Werner Road in Columbus Township after "multiple unique valuables" were stolen from a home.

King was later stopped while driving a box truck not far from the residence and arrested. Investigators matched most of the recovered stolen items to the rightful owners, deputies said.

King was arraigned Tuesday on one count of first-degree home invasion and five counts of second-degree home invasion, according to the sheriff's office. A judge set King's bond at $200,000.

"Thank you to the road patrol deputies for detailing each incident, allowing for a thorough description of the suspect and vehicle to be compiled, allowing the detectives to connect the cases. With the help of local and federal agencies in the area, we were able to locate King and prevent further incidents," said St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King in a statement.