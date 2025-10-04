Deer tangled in hammock freed by Macomb County officers: "This was certainly not a typical call"

A deputy and sergeant with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office helped a deer get untangled from a hammock in Harrison Township, Michigan, officials said Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, the two law enforcement officers responded to the "unusual call" earlier this week. They worked together to cut the distressed animal free "after a few tense moments."

The deer ran into the woods after it was freed.

Two members of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office work to free a deer tangled in a hammock in Harrison Township, Michigan. Macomb County Sheriff's Office

"This was certainly not a typical call, but it's a great example of how members of the MCSO are ready to help in any situation — whether it's on the roadways, in the community, or even in someone's backyard," the sheriff's office said in the social media post.