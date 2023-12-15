Decades-long Detroit Lions fan dies; family to continue traditional memories

(CBS DETROIT) - For the Shulman family, their loyalty to the Detroit Lions is next level. For decades, they've been going to games.

"We knew eight Sundays every year we were going to be together through thick and thin, good or bad. But have the most valuable family time together," Greg Shulman said.

It's a tradition that Shulman was born into. He said from as early as he can remember, his family has loved the Detroit Lions.

Where did he get his habits from? His mom.

"I don't remember not being a fan whether it was watching the games, going to the games, or just hearing about it," he said.

Passie Shulman died at the age of 85 this week. Now, Greg Shulman looks back on memories that his mom and uncles started decades ago.

For years, the family has held season passes since at least 1957. Each home game at Ford Field served as a way for Passie Shulman to get one-on-one family time.

Home games also brought its share of teachable moments.

"They [Lions] could be winning by 20 or losing by 20. You don't leave the game until the clock strikes zero," Greg Shulman said.

Passie and Greg went to hundreds of home games over the years. Each time creates a new experience.

He says they even have a little family with other season ticket holders in their section 105. Even before his mother's death, she supported her team.

"At the senior center – I may get in trouble for this – on the Monday night game, at half time, most of the seniors went to bed. Not my mom. She was staying and watching the game," Greg Shulman said.

Greg has his own children, and they are also carrying on traditions. His son Brandon already taught his daughter the Lions chant.

Ryan also attended her first NFL game at the ripe age of 1.

"When I was younger, I'd be running up and down the aisle, and we'd be rushing out the door to beat traffic." Brandon Shulman said. "Eventually, it was let's take our time. 'Alright let's hold your hand,' 'Let's do whatever we had to do to get her [Grandma] there.' That's what we did."

Once honored during halftime for being a devoted fan, Greg Shulman jokes his mother may have been in the endzone more than most players.

From Barry Sanders to Matthew Stafford, the Shulmans have witnessed multiple eras for the Lions.

"The Lions recently sent longtime season ticket holders a Lion's Loyal ticket jacket. I had not given it to my mom yet," Greg Shulman said.

Sadly, it's a gift Pessie never got to see. But Greg wore it for her funeral.

For Brandon, he'll miss being with grandma or "Bubbie" on Thanksgiving Day games. Passie's optimism that the Lions will be season champs is also something that'll be missed.

"We both left sorely disappointed quite a lot but yet still somehow come back with a clear mind and fresh hope," Brandon Shulman said.

With all eyes on the Lions this season, the family knows Passie is rooting them on.

The Shulmans tell CBS News Detroit they plan on keeping season passes for the family for generations to come.