Ann Arbor parents frustrated with debate over Thurston Elementary building plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Numerous residents, including some parents of current students, have expressed opposition to the Ann Arbor Public School's plan for a new Thurston Elementary School building.

However, several parents also wish to see the plans go forward, claiming a new building is in dire need.

Parents on both sides of the issue say the debate is tearing their community apart, and they're tired of the division it has caused.

Parents who support the current plan tell CBS News Detroit that they still care deeply about the Thurston Nature Center, and those against it still say there's a dire need for a new school building. What seems to be dividing parents and neighbors the most is how the information has been passed on to them.

"The Thurston Nature Center is incredibly important, but the fact of the matter is they're not going to destroy the nature center, and like I said, they're on their fourth iteration of the plan," said Taylor Morgan.

Morgan supports the current plan for the new build. He says the district has compromised with those expressing concerns by adjusting the original plan several times. Many of those against the current plan said they had to go out of their way to be heard.

"We were never really contacted about anything," said Lia Rose.

"From the beginning, it felt like we were being told what was happening instead of being involved," said Sara Deveraux.

Construction on the new school is slated to begin in March, and supporters of the current site plan say any hesitation could have lasting consequences for the bond funding it.

"My priority is getting my kids into a new and safe school. The current plan does that. I don't know if other plans do that," said one parent who wished to remain anonymous.

"We're the first wave of a 20-year bond and if it's not executed properly, finances for all remaining schools could be in jeopardy," Morgan said.

While both sides acknowledge several valid claims by their counterparts, they also acknowledge these concerns should have been expressed sooner. Confusion lies in whether or not those with concerns have a fair chance to express them.

Ann Arbor Public Schools declined CBS News Detroit's request for an interview but reiterated in a statement issued last week:

"We worked with stakeholders in good faith over the past two years, including Thurston Nature Center, meeting several times, incorporating the feedback and guidance and demonstrated a willingness and desire to collaborate with all."