City of Dearborn renews push to fight reckless driving after teen struck by SUV The Dearborn Police Department announced plans to pursue charges against a driver who is accused of hitting a 15-year-old girl as she walked Friday morning. The victim, a student at Fordson High School, remains in critical condition as of Monday evening. New information has come to light, including what may have caused the Dec. 20 crash on Ford and Schaefer roads. The city is renewing its push to combat reckless driving.