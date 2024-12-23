Dearborn police seeking charges in pedestrian crash that injured 15-year-old student

City of Dearborn renews push to fight reckless driving after teen struck by SUV

(CBS DETROIT) - The Dearborn Police Department announced plans to pursue charges against a driver who is accused of hitting a 15-year-old girl as she walked Friday morning.

The victim, a student at Fordson High School, remains in critical condition as of Monday evening.

New information has come to light, including what may have caused the Dec. 20 crash on Ford and Schaefer roads. The city is renewing its push to combat reckless driving.

According to Dearborn police, the 15-year-old had the right of way.

"The young lady did everything proper. She did everything right. She crossed at the crosswalk. She crossed with the proper cross signals," said Cpl. Dan Bartok.

Police say the driver of the SUV that allegedly hit her was driven by a 19-year-old from Dearborn and had illegally tinted windows.

"Our investigation has revealed that the driver, the black Jeep, did go through a red traffic signal on Ford Road ... We're waiting for some other information come back, but we firmly believe, through our primary investigation, that speed was a factor in this accident as well," Bartok said.

City officials say they are working to stop reckless driving, such as going through red lights and speeding.

"We've probably towed more cars this year for reckless driving than any other in the city's history, and we have a zero-tolerance policy," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud. "When it comes to the courts, we advocate to our prosecutors to hold the drivers accountable, and we plead with our judges and the magistrates do the same."

Hammoud says people can expect to see more traffic-calming measures, like a stop sign with flashing lights, installed throughout the city. It's just one tool the city is using to combat reckless driving.

A million-dollar grant will enable the city to install even more stop signs with flashing lights, raised concrete crosswalks like the one in front of Dearborn Peace Park West, and speed humps like those next to Hemlock Park.

"The data actually came back suggesting that it strongly deterred speeding around those parks and schools," Hammoud said.

But leaders say it will take more than just these steps to end reckless driving.

"You cannot ticket this issue to resolve. This is why we're trying to have a conversation with parents and guardians at home about the young drivers. If you look at the citation data, it'll tell you that drivers between 16 and 24 young male drivers actually account for the majority of tickets that are issued," Hammoud said.

Meanwhile, they ask that the community continue to pray for the 15-year-old and her family.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and once it's complete, this case will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.