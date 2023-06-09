Dearborn student with special needs achieves her dream at graduation

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Dearborn high school student with special needs is finally making her way to college.

Sumaya Jumjum, 21, who suffers from a congenital disorder, was born without a right arm and is wheelchair-bound.

But on Thursday, Sumaya officially crossed the stage and received her diploma on her birthday, graduating from Fordson High School.

It's an achievement she says she has been working on since immigrating with her family from Yemen just a few years ago.

"I cannot believe I did it. I'm proud of myself and I say to my family, thank you," Sumaya says.

And while her high school days are behind her, support to get Sumaya a new set of wheels with a wheelchair-accessible van continues.

In January, Sumaya explained to CBS News Detroit her struggles with finding a reliable way to get to school.

Since then, more than $35,000 dollars has been raised for a new wheelchair-accessible van via GoFundMe.