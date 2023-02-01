Community raising money to buy wheelchair-accessible van for Dearborn woman with congenital disorder

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - She was born with several birth defects known as Multiple Congenital Anomalies and Scoliosis.

"She was born without a right arm. And then her legs, both of her legs didn't grow the way that they should have," said Fordson High School teacher Eman Naura.

But for Sumaya, a 20-year-old Fordson High School alum, she does not let that get in the way. In fact, she's been able to get by while pushing her favorite button.

"The horn, it's your favorite button over there?" Sumaya was asked. "Yeah, you want me to push it? This is my favorite," she replied. "Beep, beep" the scooter sounded as she smiled with joy.

For privacy reasons, Sumaya did not want to show her face on camera and include her last name. But what she is showing off is not only the sound of her horn, or the speed of her motorized scooter, but also her ability to scare both students and staff.

"Yeah, and my favorite to scare is my teacher, Mrs. Naura," she said.

And after speaking to Naura, she too can confirm Sumaya's scare tactics.

"She makes sure she visits and checks on all of us and threatens our students, beats the horn at them and tells me who to fail and who to pass. And then, she moves on with her day," Naura said.

For Sumaya, it's been five years since arriving in the U.S. after immigrating with her family from Yemen, a country facing the fallout of a civil war that has displaced more than four million families. But thanks to her family, Sumaya continues to move forward.

"She comes from an amazing, amazing, supportive family," Naura says.

From not knowing how to speak, read or write in English to graduating from Fordson High on Jan. 21, Sumaya now faces a different hurdle -- college. However, finding a way to get there is her biggest challenge physically.

"Right now, they're having a hard time with just getting her transportation open to take her to these classes. So our concern is when she does finally move on to college, you know, not having a set schedule, how will she be able to get there?" Naura says.

Thanks to several generous members of the Dearborn community, they have the answer and are stepping up for Sumaya.

"Our goal here is to be able to help purchase the family a handicap-accessible van or similar. Nothing is stopping her. Nothing is getting in her way. Nothing's going to prevent her from accomplishing what she wants. And I just hope that this fundraiser succeeds so that she can continue to make a difference in Dearborn," Naura said.

More than $20,000 have been raised via GoFundMe to help Sumaya and her family secure a wheelchair-accessible van. If you would like to help, you are encouraged to reach out to Naura by contacting Fordson High School.