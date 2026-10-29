Dearborn officials stockpile fuel reserves to buffer against potential disruptions

A Southeast Michigan city is taking steps to keep fuel in reserve to help ensure that community services continue in response to what it calls "growing vulnerabilities in global supply chains and potential instability."

City of Dearborn and its mayor, Abdullah Hammoud, made that announcement on Wednesday, saying that its leadership has secured supplies for public transit, snow removal fleets and emergency service vehicles so that services can continue through events such as grid failures, fuel rationing or supply disruptions.

Dearborn has a population of about 105,000, according to the U.S. Census.

"The federal government's disastrous foreign policy decisions have caused immeasurable harm to working families across the country. It has now promised to restart a military campaign, in spite of the objections of the American public, which could trigger further critical fuel shortages. We know that building local community resilience requires systematic preparation and have therefore taken steps to top off our fuel reserves," Hammoud said.

Dearborn officials say the steps toward securing the fuel inventory ahead of disruptions could cost up to $50,000 out of its emergency funds.

"By securing essential energy stocks early, the city frames local community resilience not as reactive panic, but as a disciplined, systematic preparation for potential electrical grid failures, fuel rationing, or wider disruptions," the city said.

None of the circumstances given as potential examples have happened recently in Metro Detroit.

Southeast Michigan was among the areas affected by a massive blackout on Aug. 14, 2003, that affected parts of the United States and Canada, leaving nearly 50 million people without electricity. Steps have been taken since that situation to prevent the circumstances that caused the blackout and amplified the impact.

An oil embargo imposed on the United States from fall 1973 to early 1974 disrupted oil supplies and contributed to high prices, with a number of conservation measures going into effect across the country. CBS News produced a special report in November 1973 about those circumstances and their impact on daily life.