Dearborn Restaurant Week starts March 3

(CBS DETROIT) - Dearborn's Restaurant Week event begins March 3 and goes through March 12 to showcase the city's food scene through special restaurant week menus.

The 10-day event will give participants a chance to try food from 40 different restaurants across the city.

Here is a list of all the participating restaurants:

City of Dearborn

Each restaurant will offer prix fixe menus or meals priced at $15, $25 and $40 for one or two people, and some locations might offer 2-for-1 pricing.

The options at each restaurant vary and individuals will have the opportunity to try breakfast, lunch and dinner foods, along with coffee and desserts.

"This event has been a great opportunity to introduce attendees to Dearborn's diverse people, places, and culinary flavors," said Angela Fortino, Deputy Director of the Dearborn Economic Development Department. "We are looking forward to some new ideas, restaurants, and promotions that will highlight the city and its delectable food options."

The 2023 Dearborn Restaurant Week is sponsored by Malek Al-Kabob, Ford Land, Roman Village, Country Restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, Gordon Food Service, M Cantina Restaurant, and Magical Touch Car Wash.

For more information about the participating restaurants and specific restaurant week menus, visit here.