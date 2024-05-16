Dearborn police arrest one person in shooting near Fairlane Town Center

Michigan doctor stranded in Gaza, charges expected in alleged car theft ring and more top stories

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested one person in connection with a shooting on Tuesday near the Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn.

Officers responded to multiple gunshots near the shopping mall and found several spent bullet casings.

Police said a 25-year-old from Canton Township suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police said the alleged shooter from Westland was arrested within 11 hours of the shooting. Investigators determined the shooting was not random.

"Gun violence has not and will not ever be tolerated in Dearborn," Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement. "While we are thankful that there is no further threat to our community as a result of this incident, it is unacceptable that this reckless and dangerous activity occurred within Dearborn city limits in the first place. I am grateful to our officers for their quick response and investigation that led to the apprehension of the alleged shooter."