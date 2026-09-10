Dearborn man shot and killed in Detroit clothing store, police say

The victim of a fatal shooting on Wednesday at a Detroit clothing store has been identified.

Ali Wissam Aoun, 27, will be buried Friday in Westland, according to an announcement from the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights. A memorial Isbouh service will take place on Sunday.

"May Allah have mercy on Ali's soul, grant him the highest level of Paradise, and give his mother, father, siblings, relatives, and loved one's strength and patience through this unimaginable loss," the notice said.

Aoun was found dead inside the business after police and EMS were called to Goodfellas Wear on Woodward Avenue about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said. He was the store owner's son.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting send their tips to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, DetroitRewards.TV or to the Detroit Police homicide unit at 313-596-2260.