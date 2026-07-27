Dearborn man accused of pointing shotgun at police during welfare check

A Dearborn man has been charged after authorities say he pointed a shotgun at police during a welfare check.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Charles William Housman Jr., 52, was arraigned on Monday for one count of felonious assault, one count of felony firearm, one count of possession of a firearm under the influence and one count of disturbing the peace. Housman received a $50,000 bond (10%) with a GPS tether.

On July 24, officers responded to the 24000 block of New York Street for a welfare check. Prosecutors allege that Housman walked out of the house with a shotgun and pointed it at officers. In response, police fired their guns, striking Housman in the leg.

Housman was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.

Housman is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Aug. 5 and a preliminary examination on Aug. 12.