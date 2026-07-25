Dearborn police officer shoots man armed with long gun on city's west side, officials say

The Michigan State Police is investigating after a Dearborn police officer shot a man armed with a long gun on the city's west side Friday night, officials said.

According to the Dearborn Police Department, officers responded to the 24000 block of New York Street for a report of a man causing a disturbance and yelling "die, die, die" shortly before 11 p.m.

Once at the scene, the officers saw the man, later identified as a 53-year-old Dearborn resident, exit a home armed with a long gun, police said.

"An officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject," the city agency said in a Facebook post.

Police said they helped the man at the scene before taking him into custody and then to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for an injury that was not life-threatening early Saturday.

No one else was injured in the incident.