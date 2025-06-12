Dearborn man charged with domestic violence, accused of leading police on chase in semi-truck

A Dearborn man is charged in connection with a domestic assault and leading police on a three-day chase.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Ali Ahmed Zbib, 55, assaulted a 42-year-old woman at a home in the 5000 block of Argyle Street in Dearborn around 5:45 a.m. on June 7 before fleeing to a nearby parking lot, where he reportedly entered a 2016 Freightline semi-truck.

Dearborn police say they found Zbib inside the semi-truck in the 14300 block of Michigan Avenue, and allege that when officers approached the truck, Zbib reversed the truck before pulling forward and striking an officer's vehicle and leaving the parking lot.

Dearborn police pursued Zbib before ending the pursuit at Telegraph Road and Champaign Street in Taylor because of Zbib's "dangerous and erratic driving."

Police say Zbib eluded arrest for 48 hours before he was eventually arrested on June 9 after Dearborn Police Special Operations officers reportedly found Zbib driving the semi-truck in Detroit.

Zbib is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of police/fire property and domestic violence.

He was arraigned Wednesday and given a $100,000 bond.

Zbib is back in court for a probable cause conference on June 18.