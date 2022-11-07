Dearborn man arrested in connection with stabbing

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Dearborn man was arrested after a stabbing incident in the city's west end.

Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Dearborn Police Department said on Nov. 3 they responded to reports of a stabbing victim on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue.

When they arrived at the business, police said they found a 62-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds, covered in blood. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

Witnesses directed patrol officers to the suspect, later identified as Washington. He was arrested without incident. Police said a knife was recovered during the arrest.

Washington was arraigned before Honorable Judge Mark Somers of the 19th District Court and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail without bond. The Preliminary Exam has been scheduled for Nov. 23.

The case remains under investigation.