Drivers in Dearborn are adjusting to the city's first roundabout at one of the busiest intersections.

The roundabout is located at Chase Road and Ruby Avenue. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud says that so far, zero crashes have been reported.

"No accidents to date, knock on all the wood that you can see," said Hammoud.

CBS Detroit

Hammoud tells CBS News Detroit that this area is known for bustling traffic and reckless driving.

"It was notorious for crashes, a lot of severe crashes that would happen when folks were turning from Ruby onto Chase. It would technically be a blind spot, and you have kind of a drag strip road here with Chase, so the roundabout was the best possible option that would help slow down traffic," Hammoud said.

The more than $270,000 project has been years in the making. Neighbors, including Kamel Elkadri, who serves on the city's traffic commission and helped spearhead the project, tell CBS News Detroit that this roundabout was long overdue.

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"Oh, traffic has been horrible. I mean, the cars would be speeding. They would go up to 50, 60 miles per hour," said Elkadri.

The roundabout opened this week, and Elkadri says he's already noticed a big improvement.

"At first, people were like, 'A roundabout is not big enough.' People don't know how to drive in them, so there was a lot of hesitation and skepticism for it. But it's been open for a couple days now, and it's been doing its job. Cars have been slowing down; kids can cross the street safely," he said.

CBS Detroit

City leaders say the goal is to reduce the number of car crashes and improve overall traffic safety. But mostly, put a stop to dangerous driving.

"Speeding and reckless driving is the number one issue across the city. It's the complaint we hear about most often," said Hammoud. "Roundabouts are very common now. It's very often used to help calm traffic down wherever you are, and so we're glad that the first roundabout is finally here, and what I can tell you for certain is that it probably will not be the last."