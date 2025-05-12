One man died after being pulled from house fire in Dearborn

Tariff deal between US and China; Dundee High wrestling team under investigation; more top stories

One person has died at a hospital after he was found at a fire scene in Dearborn, Michigan.

Dearborn Fire and Police were called to a house fire on Carlysle Street near Harding Street about 8 p.m. Sunday. Dearborn Fire Chief James Murray said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

One person was found in the hallway, unresponsive. Paramedics treated the victim and took him to a hospital, where he had a medical emergency and later died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.