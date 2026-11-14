Male killed in shooting on Dearborn's west side; police seek suspect

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, say they're searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a male early Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the incident in the area of Telegraph Road and Penn Street on the city's west side around 5:20 p.m. Police said they found the male, whose age has yet to be disclosed, dead at the scene.

Officials said Saturday evening that the shooting was a "targeted act" and that there were no additional threats to the community.

"We are urgently asking the community for any and all information that can aid in bringing this violent shooting suspect to justice," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a written statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.