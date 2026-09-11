Dearborn city leaders emphasize unity during 9/11 remembrance ceremony

It's been 25 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that shook our country to the core.

Several Metro Detroit communities, including the city of Dearborn, are honoring on Friday the sacrifices of the brave men and women who answered the call that day.

Twenty-five years after the attack on Sept. 11, the city of Dearborn still endures the spread of Islamophobia from outsiders. City leaders say it's time to come together.

"I just can't but stop reflecting on the sacrifice of those who rushed in and gave all, not knowing what the outcome might be," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Hammoud looks back on the quarter century that's passed since the 9/11 terror attacks, and when someone pulled a gun on him the following day.

"When many of us were trying to understand what was unfolding, if our nation was under attack, if this was a broader conflict, and what was happening," he said.

Friday was about honoring the men and women who showed bravery and ignored fear 25 years ago.

"We remember the police officers, firefighters, paramedics, members of our armed forces, and ordinary citizens who ran toward danger while others were trying to escape it. Twenty-five years later, their sacrifice still speaks to us," said Imam Mohammed Ayad from the Islamic Center of America.

It was also about recognizing that being an American means embracing each other's differences.

"Its ability to come together in times of great peril, and always lift each other up to a better tomorrow. And if this community is any indication, we continue to stand united today," said Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray.

The city of Dearborn paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives 25 years ago, presenting our nation's colors and ringing the bell that represents a fallen firefighter in the line of duty.