22 people arrested during anti-Islam protests in Dearborn Tuesday, some from as far as New York, Tennessee

Police in Dearborn, Michigan, say they made 22 arrests during an anti-Islam demonstration that took place on Tuesday near where Dearborn City Council held a regularly scheduled meeting.

"Our officers met a challenging and rapidly evolving situation with the professionalism this community expects, keeping everyone safe, protecting the constitutional rights of those who came to be heard, and allowing the City Council to complete its business. I could not be prouder of them," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

The department said its primary goals were to maintain public safety, allow people to peacefully demonstrate under First Amendment freedoms, and allow the city council to handle its regularly scheduled business without interruption.

City officials decided in advance to move the meeting from its usual location at city offices to the Henry Ford Centennial Library, anticipating a crowd as the protest plans became known.

Led by conservative activist Jake Lang, a group of protesters gathered for the "Christian Crusader March," which has gained national attention. Lang and his supporters, including Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell, and community members crowded the meeting space at the library. In addition, several hundred demonstrators gathered in the area surrounding the building.

There were "several incidents requiring police intervention," the police department said during a follow-up report on Wednesday. But no injuries to protesters, bystanders or law enforcement resulted.

While the majority of those in and around the building "demonstrated peacefully," the department said, "several individuals engaged in unlawful conduct and required police intervention."

A total of 22 people were arrested during the demonstration, Dearborn police said. They ranged in age from 18 to 64. They were from communities across Michigan, with those arrested including people from New York and Tennessee. The charges were all misdemeanors, including breach of peace and disorderly conduct.

Dearborn police were assisted by Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Wayne County Sheriff's Mounted Unit, Detroit Police Department and Western Wayne Mobile Field Force.

"We are beyond grateful for the efforts of our law enforcement partners on the state, local, and federal levels. They mobilized alongside our officers to contain a very complicated public safety scenario," Shahin said.

The above video originally aired on August 18, 2026.