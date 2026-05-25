Several gather for city of Dearborn's 100th Memorial Day parade

The City of Dearborn marked a milestone on Monday, hosting its 100th Memorial Day Parade and drawing hundreds out to honor the nation's fallen service members.

The century-old tradition brought the community together along Michigan Avenue, with dozens of groups participating in the historic procession. This year's parade was led by Dearborn native and U.S. Navy Capt. Houssain "Sam" T. Sareini, who served as Grand Marshal.

"Memorial Day is a very solemn event, and it's our responsibility as a nation to honor those who have fallen and paid the ultimate price for our country, so to be asked to do something this is incredibly overwhelming, like I'm humbled certainly," Sareini said.

For many in attendance, the parade is both a tribute and a deeply personal tradition. Dr. Sami Makhoul, who says he has attended decades of Dearborn's Memorial Day parades, reflected on what the day means to him and the community.

"I'm very emotional about it. I love being a veteran, an honorary veteran, and serving and giving back to the community," Makhoul said.

The parade concluded at the Henry Ford Centennial Library, where the city held a remembrance ceremony honoring the 347 Dearborn service members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

City leaders say the centennial marks not just a milestone, but a continued commitment to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.