6 p.m. is the deadliest hour of the day to be on the road in Michigan, according to researchers

In a recent survey looking at traffic data, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. was found to be the deadliest hour to drive for Michiganders, on average.

The survey from Florida-based Frank Santini Law Firm looked at fatal crash statistics in 2019 and 2023 from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The firm examined the hour of the day with the highest share of fatal crashes in the 10 most populous states in America. Michigan came in eighth place with an average of 61 crashes during the height of rush hour traffic.

"Even if your commute or routine is something you've done hundreds, if not thousands, of times, your driving awareness should always be top priority," said Frank Santini, the firm's founding partner. "Even if you may feel safe on your travels, it's important to make sure vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists do too, as anything can happen on the road."

In Pennsylvania, the most fatal hour on average is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. In Illinois, Texas, and Pennsylvania, the deadliest hour was found to be 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the survey. Ohio's deadliest hour, per the survey, is 6 p.m., like Michigan.