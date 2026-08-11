Dearborn residents divided over project that could knock down century-old trees

Hundreds of Dearborn residents gathered in Edison Park on Tuesday to seek clarity from their mayor. They're concerned that a proposed project would remove several trees, while others say it is needed to prevent future flooding.

"We're concerned because they understood a flooding prevention project was going to happen, oftentimes during construction, you might impact the surrounding area," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud.

Many homeowners were pretty fired up, especially the community near Edison Park on Elmdale Street. Some were so passionate that one resident, Michael Zitkovic, even dressed up as Dr. Seuss's "The Lorax," the protector of the trees.

"What they are planning to do is to put a 12-foot pipe down that street, that means a 40-foot swipe to put the pipe in, which would take out all these 100-, 200-year-old trees," said Zitkovic.

Residents told CBS News Detroit they had many questions, such as why previous projects weren't followed through on, and, most importantly, why an area they say doesn't flood is getting a flood-prevention system.

"We live high up here. This is a very high neighborhood. We don't have flooding, so why would one put a storm sewer on a street that is on a high point?" said longtime Dearborn resident Mary Beth Mauer.

For more than an hour, Hammound answered residents' questions in the park. He shared that, through a storm study, they learned the city can handle only 3.5 inches of stormwater every 24 hours.

The city also learned that this particular neighborhood lacks a sewer separation, which violates the Clean Water Act.

The mayor says this project, known as Notre Dame and not yet designed, will install a stormceptor to bring it up to code.

"I have flooded every time there has been a massive rain," said longtime resident Cheryl Hawkins.

Unlike many residents, some, like Hawkins, were eager to learn about the project. She and others were also relieved to receive answers they had been seeking going into the meeting.

"I am looking and hoping and resolution to it because it's heartbreaking when you throw away all those memories and stuff like that,"

Now the mayor told residents this design would be complete around 2028, and construction would follow. The residents will also be updated as progress is made on this design. He says their tax dollars also won't be impacted.