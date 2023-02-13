DDOT adds 10 new diesel buses to fleet

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Department of Transportation announced it is adding 10 cleaner, diesel-engine buses to its fleet.

Detroit Department of Transportation

The 10 news buses are expected to arrive this spring. These buses will join the 28 new buses that were added last August.

The new buses will feature bicycle racks, video infotainment and USB chargers, along with protective barriers for operators.

According to DDOT, the cost of each bus was $521,000.

Since 2016, DDOT has been working to replace its fleet with 150 new buses.

The new environmentally friendly, 40-foot buses will use a blend of 20% biodiesel and standard diesel, known as "clean diesel." According to DDOT, the buses from 2010 also use clean diesel, but the new buses will produce fewer emissions due to technological improvements.

"DDOT continues to provide quality, safe, and reliable transit to its riders, and cycling in new coaches play a large part in that," says DDOT's Executive Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby. "Newer coaches are better for the environment, cheaper to maintain, more reliable and are more comfortable for riders, which makes it a win-win-win for Detroit."

In addition to this announcement, DDOT is looking to hire individuals to operate the buses.

Duties for this position include operating the buses and wheelchair lifts, collecting fare, providing location and stop information, completing route paperwork and maintaining the route schedule.

Qualifications include completing high school or a G.E.D. program and having a valid driver's license. Visit here to see the full job posting.