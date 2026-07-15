DCFC officially breaks ground on new 15,000 seat stadium in Southwest Detroit

Detroit city leaders gathered to help the Detroit City Football Club officially break ground on their new stadium, AlumniFi Field.

Among those joining the DCFC co-owners were Mayor Mary Sheffield, the president of the United Soccer League, and Detroit business leaders.

It's being built on Michigan Ave, right in between two of the city's most historic neighborhoods, Corktown and Mexicantown.

The groundbreaking for the DCFC's new home isn't just a turning point in the team's history; it's also one for the two communities welcoming in their newest neighbor.

"I think it's going to be positive. People here have always been soccer fanatics," said Mexicantown Bakery owner Omar Hernandez.

Hernandez says the new 15,000-seat AlumniFi Field will fit right in with the natural fanbase and growth happening in Southwest Detroit.

"It's been happening the last 10 years, a lot more people are coming to the area. Not just for sports, but we have a lot of entertainment in the area, restaurants, supermarkets for Hispanics. We get a lot of people here all the time," he said.

The DCFC co-owners live in Southwest Detroit. They say AlumniFi Field should only add to what makes Corktown and Mexicantown special.

"There's so much positive investment happening, whether it is residential, to the small business, to Michigan Central. So, we're really just looking to build upon that and complement what's happening here," said DCFC co-owner Sean Mann.

Hernandez says one concern is rising property values displacing current residents, but he also says he has faith in the team ownership that they'll try to minimize that impact.

"I'd say seven or eight years ago, you could rent a house here for $500-$600. That same house to rent right now would be $1,600 to $1,700. So, it is getting hard with affordability," Hernandez said.

The groundbreaking also comes just days after the club announced the largest single investment in club history by Ronin Capital Partners founder Jay Farner.

AlumniFi Field is expected to be ready for the start of the 2028 season, the same season the USL launches a three-flight promotion/relegation-style format, which would be a first for major American soccer.