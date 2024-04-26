2024 NFL Draft in Detroit: Recap of first day events

A look into the first day of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The first day of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit did not disappoint. From the crowds to athletes and celebrities attending, Thursday also ended with hitting a record.

Here's a recap of the first day:

Detroit hit record number of fans

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that more than 275,000 fans attended the first day, breaking the record for the number of fans attending Day 1 of the draft.

"Thank you, Detroit, for a record-setting night," Goodell said at the end of the first round.

The massive crowd resulted in the league halting general admission entry before Round 1 began. Entry for general admission would reopen at noon on Friday for Day 2 of the draft.

Lions select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

In a quick turn of events, the Detroit Lions traded their No. 29 pick in the first round to obtain the 24th pick from the Dallas Cowboys.

From there, the team selected Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, one of the 13 NFL prospects who attended the draft in person.

The Lions fans at the draft immediately received Arnold. In a video posted on X by the Lions, Arnold addressed the crowd, saying, "I'm home."

Detroit hopes to build their cornerback roster after releasing Cam Sutton, who was accused of domestic violence.

Additionally, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is going to Minnesota after the Vikings selected him 10th overall in the first round.

Fans and athletes from all over come to Detroit

While the colors Honolulu blue and silver flooded the downtown area, there were patches of other colors representing several of the 32 NFL teams.

NFL fan Mike Pohl flew to Detroit for the first time from Minnesota and described the first day as "fantastic."

"Just really enjoying the experience," he said. "... Everyone from Detroit has just been awesome."

Big Sean and Eminem perform at NFL Draft

Rappers Big Sean and Eminem took center stage ahead of the NFL Draft.

Eminem also used the stage to announce the upcoming release of his album, "The Death of Slim Shady," It is set to be released in summer 2024.

So what's next?

Day 2 of the NFL Draft starts at noon on Friday and will include the second and third rounds.

The Detroit Lions will one pick in the second round and gave up their 73rd over pick in the third round to the Cowboys in exchange for the first round trade.