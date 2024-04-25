Detroit Lions select cornerback Terrion Arnold after trade in Round 1 of 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions selected Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold on Thursday in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

This comes moments after the Lions traded their No. 29 overall spot for the Dallas Cowboys' No. 24 spot. Detroit also received a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Cowboys received Detroit's first-rounder plus a third-round pick in this year's draft (73rd overall).

Arnold was one of 13 NFL prospects who attended the draft in person in Detroit, with Lions fans immediately welcoming him after the announcement.

"Arnold possesses average size but plays with a desired level of aggression and competitiveness in both phases of his job," according to his NFL profile. "He's fast and agile to match up against a variety of receiver flavors on the outside or in the slot. Arnold could squeeze routes tighter from off coverages and limit the yards after catch with a slightly different approach."

He joins a mix of newcomers and holdovers at the cornerback spot. Detroit traded for Tampa Bay's Carlton Davis III in March and signed Amik Robertson as a free agent. Robertson spent the past four seasons with Las Vegas.

The Lions also have Emmanuel Moseley and Kindle Vindor at the position. Detroit released former starter Cameron Sutton after he was accused of domestic violence.

The Lions own five more picks heading into the second day of the draft, including the 29th selection in the second round (61st overall).