NFL Draft halts general admission entry in Detroit after reaching capacity on Thursday

Detroit shines in the spotlight for 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The NFL Draft announced it is halting entry into Thursday's event after reaching maximum capacity in downtown Detroit.

The NFL OnePass App, which allowed fans to register for the free event, alerted fans of the capacity and said entry for general admission would reopen at noon on Friday for Day 2 of the draft.

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said officers are working to control the crowd as people make their way in ahead of Round 1 of the draft. Donakowski said they have additional units at the scene, with officers walking around and on horses.

The 2024 draft is scheduled from Thursday through Saturday. Fans, including those from out of state, have traveled to the Motor City for one of the league's biggest events.

Round 1 will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The second day of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and include the second and third rounds. The final four rounds will close out the final day of the draft, beginning at noon Saturday.

In response to the massive crowd, the NFL posted on X a video of the event with the caption, "This is wild."