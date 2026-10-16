Davis Aerospace Technical High School returns to city airport

After 13 years away from Coleman A. Young International Airport, Davis Aerospace Technical High School, is officially back home.

Detroit Public Schools Community District leaders, students and city officials celebrated the school's return Friday, marking the completion of a $23.5 million renovation that transformed the airport's former passenger terminal into a modern learning facility focused on aviation, engineering and drone technology.

School leaders say the move reconnects students with the airport environment that has long been part of the school's identity while creating new opportunities to pursue careers in the aviation industry.

"The kids are totally immersed in aviation education," Principal Michelle Davis said. "They get to see airplanes flying, they're flying airplanes themselves, they get their FAA drone certification, so to be totally immersed in aviation education at the airport has just been phenomenal."

For students, the airport setting offers a unique learning experience that brings lessons from the classroom into the real world.

Junior Kelsey Chandler, who is studying to become a private pilot, said the program has pushed her outside of her comfort zone.

"I'm doing something hard," Chandler said. "I'm doing something that is stepping outside of my comfort zone, and I'm doing it, and I'm gonna do it well."

Fellow junior Lanisha Jenkins said being able to learn at an active airport helps students better understand what they're studying.

"It really draws you in," Jenkins said. "It makes you want to learn more because you see the airplanes outside; you're looking at what you're learning about."

Mayor Mary Sheffield said the investment is about ensuring Detroit students have access to specialized educational opportunities and career pathways.

"Today, we are sending a clear message: Your ZIP code should never determine whether you can explore a specialized program or pursue a career in a high-demand field," Sheffield said.

For senior Joseph Boards, the school's aviation programs have inspired him to help create opportunities for other students as well.

"I created a program that is called BWIP, Black Wings Initiative Wings Program, and that's just to bring the opportunities that I got at the OBAP conference to my school," Boards said.

Leaders called the return of Davis Aerospace a homecoming, but they say it also represents something bigger: continuing a legacy of preparing Detroit students for careers in aviation and helping the next generation take flight.