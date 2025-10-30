David Heavener named Romulus Fire Department chief

The fire department in Romulus, Michigan, has a new chief.

City officials announced Wednesday the appointment of David P. Heavener in that role, citing his more than 30 years of experience in fire service along with his record of leadership and public safety accomplishments.

"Chief Heavener's depth of experience, collaborative leadership style, and focus on innovation alight directly with our public safety priorities," Romulus Mayor Rober McCraight said. "His proven record of service will strengthen emergency response capabilities and support the men and women who serve our residents every day."

David Heavener was named Romulus Fire Chief in October 2025. City of Romulus, Michigan

Heavener was most recently fire chief for Pittsfield Charter Township; and also previously was fire chief for the City of Livonia where he spent most of his career.

Heavener has a bachelor of science degree in fire & safety engineering technology from the University of Cincinnati and an associate of science in emergency medicine from Henry Ford Community College, according to the press release. He also completed the School of Fire Staff & Command Executive Leadership Program at Eastern Michigan University.

The Romulus Fire Department serves an area of about 36 square miles, including Detroit Metro Airport. The agency handles over 5,000 runs a year and has about 30 people on its staff.