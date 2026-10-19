Dan Gilbert commits $1B to new nonprofit to redevelop RenCen, surrounding riverfront

A $1 billion commitment from billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert could reshape a major stretch of Detroit's riverfront.

Leaders unveiled plans Monday for a new nonprofit organization that will oversee the redevelopment and operation of the Renaissance Center and the surrounding 35-acre East Riverfront District.

The nonprofit will be tasked with carrying out a vision that includes housing, public spaces, restaurants, entertainment and other amenities along Detroit's waterfront. Organizers say the goal is to create a destination focused on public benefit rather than a traditional for-profit model.

"It means that this iconic symbol of our city and the people's riverfront will be stewarded by an organization dedicated not to any commercial motive, but to public benefit, social welfare, and civic betterment in perpetuity," said Jared Fleisher, Vice Chairman of Rock and CEO of Bedrock.

Organizers say any future surplus generated by the development would be reinvested back into the riverfront and the surrounding community.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield praised the commitment, calling it a significant investment in the city's future.

"We have the best riverfront in the country," Sheffield said. "This is gonna enhance that, to bring more amenities, housing, entertainment, and really a family fun entertainment area for our city."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also offered support through a recorded video message.

"Detroit continues to grow, and we want to keep making it an even better place to live, work and visit," Whitmer said. "I'm excited about this new chapter for the RenCen."

Supporters are calling the project a once-in-a-generation investment and say the redevelopment could transform the way residents and visitors experience Detroit's riverfront for decades to come.