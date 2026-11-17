Aidan Hutchinson won't return this season. Dan Campbell promises his team won't go away.

The Detroit Lions coach confirmed Tuesday that Hutchinson, the team's star defensive end, tore the ACL in his right knee while celebrating a sack of New England quarterback Drake Maye in Munich on Sunday.

The injury requires season-ending surgery, which likely will occur within the next two weeks. Campbell believes more damage in the knee could be discovered during the procedure.

The Lions have won five straight heading into their home game against Tampa Bay, and Campbell is confident they can keep rolling without Hutchinson.

"We will pick up the slack," he said. "It's going to require a lot out of everybody. One guy cannot pick up the slack of Aidan Hutchinson. But we have enough here to weather the storm and rise above it."

On the team's official depth chart, rookie Derrick Moore is the next man up at the position. Moore, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan, has four sacks in the past two games after recovering from a groin injury. At the opposite edge rushing spot, seven-year veteran DJ Wonnum is enjoying a career year. Wonnum has six sacks, including one in the 35-10 victory over the Patriots after he missed a game because of a concussion.

Tyler Lacy, Eric O'Neill and Tyus Wheat, who was claimed off waivers from Dallas this week, are some of the other options at that spot. Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round pick in 2025 and the first Egyptian-born player to be drafted, could make his NFL debut in the near future.

When Hutchinson suffered a severely broken leg midway through the 2024 season, the Lions finished with a 15-2 regular-season record but then lost to Washington in the playoffs. Campbell said the team has better options this season.

"We are much better equipped than we were then," he said. "That's the reason we have the depth that we have in that room. We knew that was important. Those are the things you learn over a six-year period — how important depth is — so we feel really good about that room."

The Lions have lost their two defensive leaders over the past three weeks. Linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a major neck injury against Minnesota on Nov. 1. Their secondary also has been in flux because of injuries.

"There's times where if you're not careful, you lay in bed at night and you start thinking about all the 'what ifs?' And at some point, you just become a miserable piece of (expletive)," Campbell said. "I'm not going to do it, man, and we're not doing it. I refuse to look at it that way. Does it stink? That sure did in the moment. It's time to move on. We have to. What has happened with Jack Campbell and with Hutch now will not be in vain."