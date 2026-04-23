Daly Restaurant in Livonia set to close at end of summer after 67 years

Some regulars at the Daly Drive-In restaurant in Livonia, Michigan, said they've been having lunch there for decades, and the waitstaff know their names and even their orders. But now, after 67 years, the restaurant is set to close, which customers say is a real shame.

"I've been coming here since I was a baby. My grandpa used to bring me here, and we used to sit in the booths at the back," said Sydney Colburn.

The Daly Drive-In used to be one of nearly 20 locations in and around metro Detroit. But now it's the last one, and it's set to close at the end of this summer.

"The food is great, but you can find good food everywhere. What I'll miss is the people," said Richard Lebeck, who said he's been a regular for decades.

The restaurant's Daly dogs and Daly burgers are both fan favorites, but you'll also find a variety of fries, ham sandwiches and chili on the menu.

"Chili and cheese on a bun, it's just so good. Matter of fact, my son was 8 months old and hand-fed him one, and he ate the whole thing," said John Belt.

Scott Grace, who didn't want to go on camera on Thursday, has owned this location for nearly 50 years. But he said his health isn't good and he wants to retire.

Grace said he's tried multiple times since 2020 to sell the business to someone willing to keep it running, but without success. He said the building needs a new roof, and the business has gotten expensive to run. He even said last year's property taxes for the building came out of his own pocket.

Grace said 7-Eleven has agreed to buy the land where the restaurant sits.