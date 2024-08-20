Further testing needed to ID human remains found on Dale Warner's Michigan property, investigators say

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

Human remains found on property of Dale Warner, man charged with murder in wife's disappearance

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan officials say they have not been able to identify the human remains found on the Michigan property belonging to Dale Warner, who is charged with murder in his wife's disappearance.

An autopsy was conducted by the Jackson County Medical Examiner Tuesday, but a positive identification was not confirmed. Michigan State Police say further testing will take place over the next few days. A cause or manner of death has also not been confirmed.

On Sunday, troopers confirmed that human remains had been found while executing a search warrant on a Lenawee County property belonging to Dale Warner.

Dale Warner's wife, Dee Warner, 52, was last seen on April 25, 2021, near her Lenawee County home.

Dale Warner was arrested in November 2023 and charged with open murder. He was arraigned in June and bound over for trial. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Dale Warner is set to appear in court on Sept. 4 for a pretrial hearing. He is currently being held at the Lenawee County Jail.