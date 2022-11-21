Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips on hit-and-run that killed Dorian Nelson

(CBS DETROIT) -Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of Dorian Nelson in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to police, Nelson, 46, was crossing Grand River near Maplewood when he was struck and killed by an unknown suspect. The suspect continued driving.

Police say the suspect was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.

🚨Fatal Hit-and-Run🚨

When: 10/28/22; 11:30 p.m.

Where: Grand River near Maplewood

We're asking for the community's help identifying a suspect who was driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab when they struck and killed a 46-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/KZfSCf7qVf — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) November 3, 2022

All tips will remain anonymous.

Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-Speak-Up or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org