Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for information after man was killed outside Detroit club

Crime Stoppers of Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man outside a club on the northeast side of Detroit.

Officials say John Richards was killed while leaving a club on the northeast side of Detroit near Bellevue and Charlevoix streets around 1:43 a.m. on July 10, 2022.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.