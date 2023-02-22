Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for information after man was killed outside Detroit club

By Joseph Buczek

John Richards
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man outside a club on the northeast side of Detroit. 

Officials say John Richards was killed while leaving a club on the northeast side of Detroit near Bellevue and Charlevoix streets around 1:43 a.m. on July 10, 2022. 

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.  

First published on February 22, 2023 / 4:33 PM

