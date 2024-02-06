Marvel television crewmember dies after falling on set of "Wonder Man" series

A crewmember working on the Los Angeles studio set of the Marvel television series "Wonder Man" died Tuesday after falling from the rafters.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the CBS Radford Studios lot in Studio City just before 7 a.m., following reports that a man was hurt in a fall.

Juan Carlos Osorio, 41, of Temple City fell from "a catwalk," according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He died at the scene.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident," Marvel said in a statement.

A representative from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health union said safety is a top priority, and that they will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation.

The show was not filming Tuesday, but the crew was working. Some filming of "Wonder Man" was completed before the SAG-AFTRA strike, with production expected to pick up again in March.

"Wonder Man" stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as Simons Williams, who transforms into the superhero. Ben Kingsley will reprise his "Iron Man 3" role of Trevor Slattery in the series.

"Wonder Man" does not have a premiere date yet, but the series will debut on Disney+.