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Crash snarls Monday morning commute on Southfield Freeway

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A crash on the Southfield Freeway snarled commuter traffic in Metro Detroit early Monday. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation said northbound M-39/Southfield Freeway had two northbound lanes plus the right shoulder closed because of a crash at about 5:25 a.m. Only the left lane was open. The closure was at Exit 10/Plymouth Road in Wayne County. 

Traffic backups could be seen on the MDOT camera along M-39 at Cathedral Street. 

Multiple vehicles were involved. There was no information immediately available about resulting injuries. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

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