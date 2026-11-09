Crash snarls Monday morning commute on Southfield Freeway

A crash on the Southfield Freeway snarled commuter traffic in Metro Detroit early Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said northbound M-39/Southfield Freeway had two northbound lanes plus the right shoulder closed because of a crash at about 5:25 a.m. Only the left lane was open. The closure was at Exit 10/Plymouth Road in Wayne County.

Traffic backups could be seen on the MDOT camera along M-39 at Cathedral Street.

Multiple vehicles were involved. There was no information immediately available about resulting injuries.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.