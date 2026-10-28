Crash shuts down westbound I-96 near Brighton early Wednesday

All westbound lanes of Interstate 96 near Brighton were closed as a result of a crash early Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The crash was reported about 3:50 a.m., closing westbound I-96 at Exit 150/Pleasant Valley in Livingston County's Brighton Township. The crash was between Exit 150 and Exit 151/Kensington Road, which is east of U.S. 23. The highway remained closed at 6:55 a.m.

A tow truck attempts to right a tipped-over truck about 6:55 a.m. Oct. 28, 2026, on I-96 near Brighton. The crash closed all westbound lanes of the freeway for hours. CBS News Detroit

"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes," Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch said.

MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.