Crash shuts down westbound I-96 near Brighton early Wednesday
All westbound lanes of Interstate 96 near Brighton were closed as a result of a crash early Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
The crash was reported about 3:50 a.m., closing westbound I-96 at Exit 150/Pleasant Valley in Livingston County's Brighton Township. The crash was between Exit 150 and Exit 151/Kensington Road, which is east of U.S. 23. The highway remained closed at 6:55 a.m.
"Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes," Livingston County 911 Central Dispatch said.
MDOT traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.