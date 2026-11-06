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Crash shuts down southbound I-75 at Monroe's Exit 13, MDOT says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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An early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe has backed up southbound traffic for miles. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes of I-75/Front Street in Monroe were closed at 6:35 a.m. Friday as the result of a crash. The highway remained closed at 7:08 a.m. MDOT said traffic is backed up to Exit 15/North Dixie Highway, and delays of up to an hour are expected. 

The crash is just ahead of a construction zone that starts near mile marker 11 in Monroe County. 

The suggested alternate routes are U.S. 24/Telegraph Road or M-125/Monroe Street. 

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site

This is a developing situation. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.

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