Crash shuts down southbound I-75 at Monroe's Exit 13, MDOT says

An early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Monroe has backed up southbound traffic for miles.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes of I-75/Front Street in Monroe were closed at 6:35 a.m. Friday as the result of a crash. The highway remained closed at 7:08 a.m. MDOT said traffic is backed up to Exit 15/North Dixie Highway, and delays of up to an hour are expected.

The crash is just ahead of a construction zone that starts near mile marker 11 in Monroe County.

The suggested alternate routes are U.S. 24/Telegraph Road or M-125/Monroe Street.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports can be found at the MI Drive site.

This is a developing situation. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.