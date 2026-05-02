3 hospitalized, 1 arrested after head-on crash on interstate in Detroit, Michigan State Police say

Three people are injured and a 39-year-old woman was arrested after a head-on crash on Interstate 375 in Detroit early Saturday.

According to the Michigan State Police, officials started receiving calls around 1 a.m. of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-375 near Jefferson Avenue on the city's east side.

Responding troopers found the crash. The state agency said the woman, from Toledo, Ohio, was driving the wrong way on the interstate when her vehicle collided with another, which was occupied by a driver and two passengers.

The three people in the vehicle that was hit by the woman's vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the state agency. The ages of the individuals have yet to be disclosed.

Law enforcement said the woman showed signs of intoxication at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.